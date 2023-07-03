Latest Sheffield Wednesday exit confirmed as midfielder is announced at new club

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s exit from Sheffield Wednesday has now been officially confirmed, with the midfielder signing a long-term deal with Hatayspor.

The Star reported last month that the 22-year-old was on his way out of Hillsborough after being offered a three-year deal with the Super Lig outfit, and last Sunday he put pen to paper after undergoing a successful medical in Istanbul.

Now, with the start of the Turkish top-flight drawing closer, the club have announced his arrival at Güneyin Yıldızı after it was decided that he would not be extending his stay with the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dele-Bashiru will be part of a rebuild at Hatayspor as they look to recover from the devastation caused by the terrible earthquake in February, an earthquake that tragically took the lives of almost 60,000 people - including their player, Christian Atsu, and sporting director, Taner Savut.