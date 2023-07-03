Latest Sheffield Wednesday exit confirmed as midfielder is announced at new club

The Star reported last month that the 22-year-old was on his way out of Hillsborough after being offered a three-year deal with the Super Lig outfit, and last Sunday he put pen to paper after undergoing a successful medical in Istanbul.
Now, with the start of the Turkish top-flight drawing closer, the club have announced his arrival at Güneyin Yıldızı after it was decided that he would not be extending his stay with the Owls.
Dele-Bashiru will be part of a rebuild at Hatayspor as they look to recover from the devastation caused by the terrible earthquake in February, an earthquake that tragically took the lives of almost 60,000 people - including their player, Christian Atsu, and sporting director, Taner Savut.
‘Fizz’ leaves the Owls with 86 appearances to his name, including 42 starts, picking up 11 goals and assists along the way. He also departs with a promotion medal having played a short but effective cameo role in the play-off final where helped create Josh Windass’ winning goal at Wembley against Barnsley.