Barry Bannan achieved a tally of 21 goal contributions from midfield last season and is seen as Wednesday’s main man by opposition managers.

Quizzed on how Plymouth plan to keep Bannan at arm’s length in their rearranged League One clash at Home Park this evening, Schumacher made no secret of the Scot’s importance.

Plymouth Argyle have a plan to attempt to stop Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan.

He said: “You have got to try and get pressure on him, you have got to try and stop him from receiving the ball, that will be a good start, and then when he does get it be prepared to mark your men because he has got good quality and he can pick people out.

“But he's not the only good player that Sheffield Wednesday have got. They have got another 10 to try and stop as well.”

The match was rearranged after English fixtures were postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It poses a fascinating clash between table-topping Argyle and the third-placed Owls, who are looking to grab their fifth away win in six matches in the league this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The size of the clash is not lost on Schumacher, who seems to be looking forward to the match.

“We knew going into the season when the fixtures came out that we were playing some real big teams that we would have expected to be up there at the top of the league, and that has been the case,” he said.

“We know a lot about Sheffield Wednesday. We played against them four times last season, and we have already prepared to play them this time and it was called off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know their strengths they have got, and they will know all about us as well. It's going to be a great game. It's two good teams who play in the right way.