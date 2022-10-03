The Owls will make the trip to Home Park on Tuesday night as their rearranged fixture from earlier in the season is played out, and Darren Moore’s side have a genuine chance of going top of the table if they pick up all three points down south this week.

Schumacher, who has overseen a remarkable start to the season for the table-topping team in green, is wary of Tuesday night’s opponents, but admits that it’s a game they’re looking forward to.

As quoted by the Plymouth Herald, the Pilgrims boss said, "We are in good form, we are top of the league. The lads are playing great and we have had some real tough games… They have just got to enjoy the ride and look forward to the next game, which is another huge one now against Sheffield Wednesday.

"We are looking forward to it and we have just got to keep believing in ourselves and stick to the plan as much as possible. We will try to get the plan right and keep trying to get some big results."

Schumacher also went on to discuss the quality available to their next opponents, saying, "Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich have probably got the strongest squads in the division. It's going to be a hard game.

"Obviously, it was called off the last the time that we prepared to play them so we will have to go back over it, watch it again and see if they have changed anything, and then get back to work on Monday.

"I don't think we have a problem keeping the players' feet on the floor. They understand where we are at, we tasted it last year when we did so well for so long, and got disappointed in the end.

"So we won't get carried away. We will just keep working hard every week, try and get the game plans right, and try and get the performances to the highest standard as we can and see where it takes us."

Wednesday face Plymouth at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening.