Every man and their dog became a Sheffield Wednesday fan on Thursday night as the Owls made the footballing world believe in the impossible.

Sheffield Wednesday became the talk of the nation on Thursday night as they achieved the unthinkable in overturning a 4-0 deficit against Peterborough United to book a place in the League 1 play-off final.

The fixture at Hillsborough went all the way to penalties after a rip-roaring 120 minutes finished with the score at 5-1 and level at 5-5 on aggregate.

The match turned the head of some of football's most prolific fans and pundits, who took to social media to share their thoughts on the game.

One of those was the ever-controversial Piers Morgan, who labelled the club's efforts 'insane'.

He wrote: "Sheffield Wednesday…. that was absolutely insane."

ITV and talkSPORT star Laura Woods was another to praise the Owls, she wrote: "That's unbelievable."

BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton was also caught up in the emotion of the sport after the unforgettable match.

He wrote: "Every now and again something happens in football that makes you remember why you fell for the game in the first place. Tonight was one of those nights.

Liam Palmer took the match to extra time i the 98th minute (Image: Getty Images)

"Nothing comes close to it. Football. What would life be like without it?"

One of the match's most dramatic moments came in the 98th minute when, at 3-0, the Owls were desperately searching for the illusive fourth goal.

It looked all to be over as the sixth minute of added time ticked on and on, but delirium struck as Liam Palmer bundled the ball in and took the match to extra time.

At that moment, an almost speechless Jamie Carragher managed a very short message on Twitter. At 9:58 pm, the Liverpool legend wrote: "OMG!!!!!!!"

A changing room clip of Darren Moore speaking to his Wednesday players also caught the attention of Gary Neville and Dan Walker, as well as thousands of football fans on the internet.

In the clip, the Owls' boss emotionally addresses his team. Moore said: "Right lads, listen. I'm absolutely just so proud of every single one of you.

"We had a bit of adversity in the first game and we didn't perform but it just goes to show you what preparation does.

"We've prepared all week, the mindset, mentality and in training and I want to say the belief has been there from day dot. I can't commend you all enough in terms of what you've produced out there.

"It's absolutely incredible and you really deserve it. I'm delighted but listen, boys, we've got one more. Enjoy tonight but we've got one more."

Before the short video ends, Captain Barry Bannan added: "This last week what you've done to change our mindsets has been unbelievable. What you've put in and done for us this week has been second to none and we want to thank you and staff."

Neville quoted the video and labelled the managerial speech "brilliant". Meanwhile, Walker wrote: "Watch it for Darren Moore… hang on for Barry Bannan."

The former BBC man also took time for a more serious take of Moore and the racist abuse he suffered last week. Walker lauded the Wednesday manager for an incredible week at the club.