The Owls pulled off a famous victory on Thursday night, overcoming a 4-0 deficit from the first leg of their semifinal against Peterborough United to win 5-1 and secure a spot at Wembley via a penalty shootout.

It was a comeback the likes of which has never been seen in this format, and there was jubilation across the stadium at the final whistle with fans storming the pitch to celebrate with their heroes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad