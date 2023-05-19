The Owls pulled off a famous victory on Thursday night, overcoming a 4-0 deficit from the first leg of their semifinal against Peterborough United to win 5-1 and secure a spot at Wembley via a penalty shootout.
It was a comeback the likes of which has never been seen in this format, and there was jubilation across the stadium at the final whistle with fans storming the pitch to celebrate with their heroes.
After the game the club release a video where Moore spoke of his pride in the players, and Bannan said his bit to thank the manager for his own efforts in the build-up to one of the greatest nights ever seen at Hillsborough.