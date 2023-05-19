Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson was left to rue what he felt was too much time added on at the end of the League One play-off semi-final at Hillsborough that would eventually see Sheffield Wednesday cap an incredible comeback.

Having been 4-0 down from the first leg at London Road, the Owls fought back to take a 3-0 lead on the night after goals from Michael Smith, Lee Gregory and Reece James. Time looked to be running out though and the clock had already ticked past the six minutes initially announced to be added.

However, with the last kick of the game and in the 98th minute, Liam Palmer bundled home from close range to lift the roof off Hillsborough and take the tie into extra time for yet more drama.

Gregory scored an own goal but Callum Paterson’s poked in another equaliser before Wednesday took the historic victory on spot-kicks, wth Jack Hunt scoring the decisive penalty.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore (right) and Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Hillsborough. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Ferguson was largely magnanimous with his post-match view, but he was far from happy with the timekeeping.

"No two games are the same... this is a very rare place, Hillsborough, in League One in terms of the momentum the place can give you,” he said. “We made some wrong decisions and then obviously in the last minute of the game… it's difficult as a manager, you don't want to sound bitter because I don't - but there's six minutes [added time] and we play eight... it's not right. But congratulations to Sheffield Wednesday.”

Ferguson pointed to Wednesday’s physicality when attempting to find a reason why his side turned in a display so different to that which saw them stun the Owls a few days ago.

