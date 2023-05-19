Sheffield Wednesday highlights - all the goals after incredible night at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the biggest play-off comeback of all time against Peterborough United on Thursday.

The Owls went up against the Posh knowing that they need to score at least four goals if they’re going to stand a chance of progressing out of the League One semifinals, and Moore decided to get as many of his goalscorers on the pitch as possible.

Josh Windass, Michael Smith and Lee Gregory all started up top as the club’s three top scorers looked to try and find their shooting boots, while Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson were also present - the latter occupying the right wingback role from which he scored against Plymouth Argyle earlier in the season.

The big shock decision was that Liam Palmer started in midfield, with the club’s Player of the Season occupying a role just in front of the back three, as Bannan and Windass look to make things tick in front of him.

Wednesday’s skipper said they needed an early goal, and they got one! And then another!

After the break Reece James made it three, and Hillsborough was rocking. They couldn’t, could they?

4-4! Incredible.

Peterborough pulled one back, and it looked like curtains, but then...

