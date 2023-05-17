Peterborough United will rock up to Hillsborough with the intention of ‘frustrating’ the home fans and win the game, admitted boss Darren Ferguson.

Posh arrive to take on Sheffield Wednesday with a 4-0 lead in the tie, a margin never surpassed in the history of EFL’s play-off format.

Given the task that lies ahead, it perhaps goes without saying that Wednesday are expected to name an attacking line-up for the clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there is no temptation at the Peterborough end to come to defend their good work, so says their manager Darren Ferguson, who says they’e prepared for the clash as if the first leg didn’t happen. They’ll look at attack.

Darren Ferguson, manager of Peterborough United. (Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

“We have been dealing with games in isolation in recent weeks and it’s worked out well for us,” Ferguson said.

“Our mindset tomorrow will be to try and get a positive result. We will try and win the game. Taking care of one match at a time has been a consistent message from me to the players and if we get it right one more time and beat Sheffield Wednesday we will be at Wembley.”

Ferguson is well aware of the role that a buoyant Hillsborough crowd will have to play should the Owls be able to do the remarkable and hand Peterborough a hammering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeping the sold-out stadium hushed is a priority and one that has partly informed how his side will set-up, he admitted.

“It’s an unusual one as we obviously start the game 4-0 ahead, but the best way to quieten what will be a big home crowd is get on the front foot and score the first goal. Going there to defend all game would not suit us at all.

“And when we have the ball we have to be brave enough to play in tight areas so we can entice them on to us and then hope our quality can hurt them.

“We did all those things well at home last week, but no two games are the same. This match is a completely different prospect. It’s Hillsborough with 30,000 fans inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to blank all that out, play the game we want to play and not the game they want to play, and hopefully we can get the crowd frustrated.”