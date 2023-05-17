That has to be the message from Darren Moore as Sheffield Wednesday seek to do the unimaginable at Hillsborough tomorrow evening.

A 4-0 first leg deficit has left the Owls with no other option but to start fast and get Hillsborough rocking. Start edgy and Peterborough - not a side usually comfortable sitting in to limit risk - will smell an opportunity to bounce forward and turn the stadium against the home side.

Not long ago, Wednesday were the masters of the fast start; relentless, energetic and intense.

In an unbeaten run of 11 wins in 13 between Boxing Day and a March 11 win at Fratton Park that many regard the finest performance of the campaign, they plundered 12 goals in the opening 22 minutes of matches.

From September 24 to October 22, the relentless starters scored within the first seven minutes in all four matches they played. It was a remarkable habit to pick up and allowed them to get ahead and win out with machine-like efficiency.

Somewhere along the line, something changed.

Though results have reflected five wins in their last seven, the number of early goals in their last 12 outings nosedived to just three. The return of a fit-again Josh Windass can help; Wednesday’s fast attacking approach relies heavily on his acceleration and movement.

Wednesday must find it within themselves to be confident, front-foot and brave on the ball with no delay.

Moore admitted there will be a focus on performance on Thursday evening. To build S6 into a hostile environment in which Peterborough could wilt, they must get the sold-out terraces believing.

The Owls have no choice but to throw everything at their visitors from minute one.

“It's so sore, the disappointment,” Moore said after the humiliating 4-0 reversal at London Road last week. “In terms of us as a group we've not performed and there was so much hope riding on the team.

“The game didn't play out in any way, shape or form that we wanted. We'll regroup for the second leg.

“Yes it is an uphill task because we're 4-0 down.