Sheffield Wednesday will line up for their final Hillsborough matchday of the season on Thursday evening - whatever happens.
The Owls need to turn around a 4-0 defeat at Peterborough United in the League One play-off semi-final, with all odds stacked against them.
A riotous Hillsborough crowd will no doubt be there to fire them on - with a sell-out expected.
But how many of the current Owls cohort will they be waving goodbye to when all is said and done? Which players in the Wednesday squad are - as things stand - set to leave the club in the summer?
The Owls are famously secretive when it comes to contract details but we’ve pieced together as much as we’re aware of to come up with the 14 players that could feature in their final matchday squad in a Wednesday shirt this week.
1. Jaden Brown
Brown was one of the first senior men signed and dragged over the line in the mad, bad summer of 2021. His early output was promising but consistency has been tough to grab hold of. His current deal ends this summer, with an extension option unconfirmed. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
2. Jack Hunt
Into his second spell at S6, it’s fair to say it hasn’t quite hit the heights of the first. Last season was stellar, this season more of a grind due in no small part to injury and illness. Back from injury and available on Thursday, there’s believed to be a contract extension of some description in there, though it seems unlikely it will be enacted at this stage. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
3. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
He’s been involved throughout the season but to a lesser extent as his form melted away amid contract talk. Those talks are at an impasse and it’s unknown whether they’ll even resume. May or may not play against Posh. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
4. Lee Gregory
Off the bench on Friday wearing a snazzy face shield, Gregory looks likely to start at S6 this week as Wednesday hunt goals, goals, goals. He’s made it clear he fancies a new deal but any extension terms in his current deal - which runs out in the next few weeks - are unclear. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis