Darren Moore has made crystal clear his intentions over his future as manager of Sheffield Wednesday – whether or not they’re able to produce a record-breaking play-off comeback at Hillsborough on Thursday evening.

The Owls must fight back from a 4-0 first leg deficit against Peterborough United, a comeback that would be the greatest in the history of the format in the EFL.

Moore was defiant in his summation of the task at hand, drawing on the need to get the fans on side in search of what would be one of the great evenings in the history of football at S6.

If Wednesday are to fail in their quest to reach Wembley, Moore will no doubt come under pressure with regard to his position at the club from a fiercely disappointed fanbase.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

And it is that fanbase that is a driver in the 49-year-old’s intention to ensure he stays on to complete the job of achieving promotion to the Championship.

Asked whether he wants to fight on regardless of what happens on Thursday evening, Moore said: “Absolutely, 100 per cent. Without any doubt. It’s a wonderful club, a beautiful club with a wonderful, passionate fanbase.

“When you see the fanbase, you understand the magnitude of this football club. The club is to be embraced with its history, its nostalgia and what it stands for in the pyramid of football.

“To be manager of this football club is an absolute honour and that’s why I’ve always gone about my business tirelessly in moving it forward.

“Over the two seasons there has been significant change in the football club, on and off the pitch. We continue to work on that.

“I have a tremendous love and affection for this football club because of the tremendous fanbase that it has and the wonderful club it has been.”

Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is in the UK at current and is expected to be present at the stadium for the match. Moore said the pair have not held conversations over his future.

“There has been nothing like that, we’re just focusing on the game,” Moore said.

“Football is football. We’re at home and have had a fantastic home record all season.