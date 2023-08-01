Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, has hailed the signing of Di’Shon Bernard as a ‘perfect situation’ ahead of the game against Southampton.

The former Manchester United defender became the Owls’ fifth signing of the summer on Monday night, penning a deal at Hillsborough after choosing them over interest elsewhere in the Championship and also overseas.

Bernard, who has had loan spells with Hull City, Portsmouth and Salford City in his young career so far, is primarily a central defender, and ticks a lot of boxes for Wednesday as they look to bolster their ranks prior to the season opener against the Saints in a few days’ time.

Xisco says that he’s not sure yet whether the Jamaica international will be able to make his debut at Hillsborough on Friday night, but did say that he’s a player with ‘big potential’.

“It’s a perfect situation today,” he told Radio Sheffield. “We have another player, we have another to try and help guys this season. I’m very happy with Di’Shon, I know about him and he has big potential for us. It’s one step more, and we need to keep on moving every day.