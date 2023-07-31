Reports suggest Sheffield Wednesday interest in international attacker

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly ‘taken information’ on free agent attacker, Moussa Doumbia, as they consider a move for the Mali international.

The 28-year-old, who was born in the Ivory Coast but plays internationally for Mali, had been playing football for Ligue 2 club, Sochaux, before leaving this summer - and scored 11 goals for the club as they achieved a ninth-placed finish.

According to French reporter, Sébastien Denis of Foot Mercato, Wednesday are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the former Reims and Rostov man - though face competition from Saudi Arabian outfit, Al Fateh.

Doumbia is the latest name linked with the Owls as the start of the 2023/24 season draws closer, and with Xisco eager to get more names in before their game against Southampton it is thought that there is plenty of work going on behinds the scenes by those involved on the transfer front.