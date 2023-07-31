Sheffield Wednesday announce signing of former Man Utd defender in latest transfer

News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of former Manchester United defender, Di’Shon Bernard.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 31st Jul 2023, 18:06 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 18:28 BST

The Star reported earlier today that the Wednesday were keen on snapping up the central defender following his Old Trafford exit, and now the move has been announced by the club.

Bernard spent the second half of last season on loan with Portsmouth, where he played 10 games and featured in their long unbeaten run towards the end of the campaign, and The Star understands that he had a number of options both domestically and in Europe before opting to put pen to paper at Hillsborough.

The announcement was made on Monday evening, and it will now be a case of seeing whether he’s in shape enough to face Southampton on Friday night.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls have signed international defender Di’Shon Bernard on a permanent transfer. The 22-year-old came through the academy ranks at Chelsea before joining fellow Premier League giants Manchester United at 16-years-old, making his debut for the Red Devils in the Europa League group stages against Kazakhstan side Astana.

“Bernard spent six years at Old Trafford, taking in successful loan spells in all three EFL divisions with Salford City, Hull City and Portsmouth. The Wandsworth product is a cultured, ball-playing central defender, with the Owls beating off stiff competition for his signature.”

As usual there is no confirmation of contract length for the former United man, however it’s likely that - given his age - they will have tied him down for a substantial amount of time.

