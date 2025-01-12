Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday night after a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Coventry City.

Liam Kitching gave Coventry the lead in the first half as the hosts took charge of the game, however after Danny Röhl called on the cavalry with the likes of Josh Windass and Barry Bannan, the tide of the game did begin to change.

Wednesday went on to get a late equaliser through Anthony Musaba as he forced the ball home from close range, much to the dismay of Frank Lampard as one of his defenders received treatment off the field, but the home side would get the last laugh after Oliver Dovin saved Olaf Kobacki’s decisive penalty to secure victory.

Röhl was pleased with his team’s performance for the most part, he said, but did admit that they will continue to have problems if they’re not able to fashion more in the attacking third... You can check out part of his post-match press conference in the gallery above, while the highlights can be found below:

One major plus point from the night, though - despite defeat - was the performance of young goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, who was chosen ahead of James Beadle for this tie... He performed well, even saving a penalty, and one double save in particular received lots of praise from those watching - take a look:

For the rest of the fallout, including Lampard’s reaction to some of the decisions in the game, we’ve got you covered here:

