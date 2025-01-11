'Have to win' - Sheffield Wednesday boss makes Owls claim after Coventry City defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, thought his side deserved to beat Coventry City in Saturday night’s FA Cup clash.

The Owls once again fought back from behind to get the scores level after Liam Kitching had given the hosts a first half lead, with Anthony Musaba striking late to take the game to extra time, and after 30 more minutes couldn’t separate the two it was decided via a shootout.

It was Olaf Kobacki, freshly back from injury, who saw his decisive penalty saved, and Wednesday bowed out of the competition at the third round stage in a very similar way to how they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup to Brentford not too long ago.

For Röhl, he praised the general play of his side, but once again spoke about their work in the final third - insisting that they weren’t going to be able to win games with ‘just two shots on target’.

“At first, I think big credit to my team for coming back again,” he told The Star afterwards. “We have to win this game, we deserved to win. I think in the second half we controlled the game, we dominated the game, we had ball possession - we came, until the final third, with really good situations, but if you have just two shots on target it’s too little for all the things that we’re doing. This is a big, big part…

"To come to Coventry and dominate the game like this, it shows where we are at the moment. But we lost, and this is the cup. I think we should’ve decided this game before the shootout, because then it’s 50/50. All in all we can take a lot of positives from this game but I’m a little bit sad about the result.”

The Owls now turn their attention to next weekend’s game against Leeds United as they look to return to winning ways, and what is almost certain is that there will be plenty of changes from Röhl once again as the January transfer window draws ever closer to closure.