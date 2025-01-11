There was more late drama from the Owls as Anthony Musaba popped up in injury time to secure a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, cancelling out Liam Kitching’s first half opener, however it counted for nought in the end as the Sky Blues got the job done from the spot after Wednesday failed to capitalise on Pierce Charles’ penalty save.

Jamal Lowe put his penalty over the bar and Olaf Kobacki saw his saved as Frank Lampard’s Coventry booked their spot in the next round of the competition, and there was certainly a mixed bag on the ratings front in what will have been a disappointed evening for the Owls at CBS Arena.

Here’s how we thought Wednesday’s players got on in their third round fixture:

1 . Pierce Charles - 9 Made a decent save early doors and claimed a couple confidently. His passing from the back was outstanding and allowed Wednesday to play some of their best stuff. A second half save was huge and of real quality. Another exceptional performance. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - 7 One really quality tackle at an important moment. Used the ball wisely and defended with calm. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Gabriel Otegbayo - 6 One interception set up an incisive attack. Was pitted in a fierce battle with the fierce and physical Ellis Simms and did OK. Will have learned plenty from the evening before he was swapped out at 45. | UGC Photo Sales