Coventry City boss bemoans ref decisions but praises Sheffield Wednesday after cup win
The Sky Blues thought they’d won the game in normal time before Anthony Musaba popped up late to take matters into extra time, however Jamal Lowe and Olaf Kobacki both failed to convert their penalties and Lampard’s team progressed into the next round of this year’s FA Cup competition.
It was a game that saw both teams have goals disallowed at crucial times, and Lampard thought that they were unlucky not to have been 2-0 up prior to Musaba’s equaliser - however he did praise Danny Röhl’s outfit, calling them ‘tough opponents’ for his side.
“Penalties are not always fun but as a cup tie it was typical,” he said afterwards. “It was so unfortunate for us to concede the way we did... The players in the 90 minutes were really good against tough opponents, they’re a good team, physical, athletic and well organised but so were we today.
“The tactical side was good today and we should have been winning more in the 90 minutes, not just our goal and the chances we created but also, we had a clear goal that was disallowed and there was nothing wrong with that goal.
“When they score it’s an easy one to get down, but the players kept going and kept fighting and it’s a good feeling to win on penalties, so the players are happy and I’m happy and we need to take that forward.”
The Coventry boss also admitted that he was ‘upset’ with the equaliser, saying, “We were a man down and it’s one of our centre-backs, but I know that’s the rule but in the heat of the moment I was upset, but there were a lot of decision that went against us.
“There were some decisions I couldn’t work out in my head, but we all have to get over it, but it can affect the game, but we kept going.”
