Hillsborough has paid its respects to one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game after the death of Pele was announced on Thursday evening.

The Brazilian legend died aged 82 after a period in hospital, it was confirmed to the media via his manager.

Tributes from across the world of football have flooded in and Wednesday tweeted their own message of condolence not long after the news was made public.

Ahead of the Owls’ League One clash with Port Vale, the ground rose in a solemn acknowledgement of the legend, who played twice at S6 in exhibition matches for Santos in both 1962 and 1972.

Sheffield Wednesday and Port Vale fans joined in a standing ovation after news of the death of Pele.

