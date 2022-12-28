Why Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley has been moved – and could be moved again

Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Barnsley next month has been moved a day later after ‘discussions’ between the clubs and South Yorkshire Police.

The Owls were due to take on the Reds on January 28th as both sides continue their push for promotion back out of League One, however it has been now been confirmed that the game will take place at an earlier time the following day.

It’s also been explained that, depending one what happens in the FA Cup, the fixture could be shifted once more – with tickets only going on sale once the next round of fixtures have been played in early January.

A statement on Barnsley’s official website read, “Following discussions between Barnsley FC, South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Wednesday FC, an agreement has been made to move the game currently scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 28 January, to Sunday 29 January at 1pm.

“Lengthy discussions around ticketing have taken place over recent weeks to maximise the amount of people allowed to attend what is likely to be a highly anticipated fixture for both sides.

“In order to achieve this and to satisfy all parties tasked with managing public safety, an agreement was struck to move the kick off to 1pm on Sunday 29 January.

“Supporters are reminded that if either or both the Reds and Sheffield Wednesday progress in the Emirates FA Cup, this fixture will be rearranged for a later date due to the fourth round of the competition set to be played on the weekend of 28 January.

Sheffield Wednesday are due to take on Barnsley next month. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Tickets for this fixture have not yet gone on sale due to the anticipation of the Emirates FA Cup Round 3 results for both sides, to be played across Saturday 7 January and Sunday 8 January.”

Barnsley won the first meeting of the sides this season as they came away from Hillsborough with a 2-0 victory, however the last meeting of the two at Oakwell resulted in a 2-1 Wednesday victory thanks to two goals from forward, Jordan Rhodes.

The Owls’ next game sees them play host to Port Vale on Thursday night.