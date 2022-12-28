Sheffield Wednesday flop on the move again - free to leave Owls promotion rivals in January

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s less successful recent loanees looks set to leave one of the Owls promotion rivals in January, according to his manager.

Striker Jack Marriott, who failed to score for Wednesday on a season-long loan from Derby County in a 2019/20 season that ended in relegation from the Championship, was left out of the Peterborough United squad for their Boxing Day draw at Charlton Athletic.

And speaking after the match, Posh boss Grant McCann opened up on a decision to move Marriott on in January having only played a bit-part in their season so far and starting only two league games since the middle of September.

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Jack Marriott is set to leave Peterborough United. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“I had a conversation with Jack as we’re approaching the January window,” McCann said. “It was an honest conversation and we have total respect for each other – I signed him many years ago.

“Jack is in a position now where he needs to play football. There’s quite a bit of interest in him and we can’t guarantee he’s going to start every week.

“I’m a fair person and I’ll always be open and honest with people and if that’s the case then there are no issues. We’ll see where it goes.

