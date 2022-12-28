News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield Wednesday flop on the move again - free to leave Owls promotion rivals in January

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s less successful recent loanees looks set to leave one of the Owls promotion rivals in January, according to his manager.

By Alex Miller
1 hour ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 12:23pm

Striker Jack Marriott, who failed to score for Wednesday on a season-long loan from Derby County in a 2019/20 season that ended in relegation from the Championship, was left out of the Peterborough United squad for their Boxing Day draw at Charlton Athletic.

And speaking after the match, Posh boss Grant McCann opened up on a decision to move Marriott on in January having only played a bit-part in their season so far and starting only two league games since the middle of September.

Hide Ad
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday confirm agreement for defender that’ll see him remain with O...
Most Popular
Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Jack Marriott is set to leave Peterborough United. Pic: Steve Ellis.
Hide Ad

“I had a conversation with Jack as we’re approaching the January window,” McCann said. “It was an honest conversation and we have total respect for each other – I signed him many years ago.

“Jack is in a position now where he needs to play football. There’s quite a bit of interest in him and we can’t guarantee he’s going to start every week.

Hide Ad

“I’m a fair person and I’ll always be open and honest with people and if that’s the case then there are no issues. We’ll see where it goes.

MORE: Kieren Westwood named his ultimate Sheffield Wednesday XI with some controversial choices

Hide Ad

“Jack is 28 now. He’s a very good striker and is not one that wants to sit on the bench and it was an easy conversation and he was really pleased we had a really open and honest conversation and I’m sure Jack will find a good club and go and play some football.”