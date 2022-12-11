Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell made clear his feelings after his side fell to a sucker-punch injury time equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Grecians boss watched his unfancied side have the better of a second half in which Jake Caprice scored a rare goal from distance to give them a deserved lead.

But Wednesday, below par in attack for much of the game, battled back in the dying moments to equalise through substitute Callum Paterson and extend their impressive unbeaten run.

DERBY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Exeter manager Gary Caldwell looks on during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Exeter City at Pride Park Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Speaking after the game, Caldwell spoke with a mixture of pride and frustration on his side’s effort against the promotion-chasing Owls.

“The best team in the league came here today and we've totally outplayed them from start to finish,” he said.

“First half I would say was 50/50 but second half there was only one team in it and we were outstanding. I really feel for the team but that’s football It's a cruel game and we have to learn small lessons; can we finish the game off and score a second goal? Can we defend one more long ball and see the game out?

“I can't ask anymore from the players, I thought they were outstanding today.”

Caldwell also took issue with the officials, claiming he had wanted to bring on a defensive substitution in the moments before Paterson’s equaliser.

He said: “At the end we were trying to get a sub on and weren't allowed by the fourth official - I don't know why, so the rules were made up at the end, but I want to focus on the performance.

“The players were outstanding. This is the best team in the team on form, they came here with a full-strength squad and they couldn't get near us at times.

“Performance is one thing, results are another. So once we get over the disappointment of the game we’ll analyse it and there will be little things we can learn, but confidence should be high and their heads should be very high walking out of this stadium.”

