A below-par performance from Sheffield Wednesday was the precursor to injury time heroics from substitute Callum Paterson as the Owls stole a point away from their trip to Exeter City.
The Owls had a handful of half-chances in a decent-enough first half but conceded a horror goal to Jake Caprice from range and got little going as the failed to get much going in the second period.
That was until Lee Gregory’s turn and lay-off allowed Scotland international Paterson to curl in from the edge of the box to send the away end into a wave of relief.
The point keeps Wednesday’s long unbeaten run stretching. Here are our ratings from Devon.
1. They got away with one there..
..but who were the top performers and who let the side down a touch? Let's take a look at our ratings from Sheffield Wednesday's late 1-1 draw at Exeter City.
Photo: .
2. David Stockdale - 4
He has to do better with the goal, doesn;t he? Got away with one early and saved his own blushes when he sloppily gave it away with 15 minutes left. Not a vintage outing by any stretch.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Liam Palmer - 6
Solid and dependable. That's his epitaph, isn't it? Was caused some issue by Jevani Brown but made an important defensive intervention on half an hour as Exeter countered and used the ball well enough. Should have had a pen late on.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Mark McGuinness - 7
Made a huge goal-line clearance to deny Diabate and all in all just looks an excellent defender. Wasted a free header chance from Windass' corner just before the break but did his day job excellently. Yellow carded with 20 minutes to go.
Photo: Steve Ellis