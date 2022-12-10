Sheffield Wednesday suffered a blow in their game against Exeter City after Barry Bannan was forced off with an injury.

The Owls headed into the game against Exeter knowing that there was a chance to climb into the top two in League One if things went their way, but the Grecians were prepared to make life difficult for them as they aimed for a big win in front of a sell-out crowd at St. James Park.

Wednesday started quite slow and struggled to take hold of the game, and then just when the tide started to turn they were left with a major setback that saw their captain leave the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was some great tracking back from Bannan that led to his injury, and he even tried to carry on after receiving treatment. Moments after the restart, though, he took to the turf once again and it was obvious that a change was needed.He headed straight down the tunnel as the fans chanted his name.

Bannan’s departure jolted Wednesday, and in the second half they went 1-0 down before a last-ditch equaliser from Callum Paterson secured them a valuable point on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls manager, Darren Moore, admits that they’re concerned about what looked like a hamstring for the midfield man, but says that it’s still too early to say how serious it is.

"It’s way too early to say with Baz,” he said. “But we weren’t taking any chances. He wanted to stay on, but there was no way with a muscle injury like that. We’ll assess him in the week, and hopefully the scans will come back and be kind to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad