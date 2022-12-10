Darren Moore accepted his Sheffield Wednesday side were a long way from their best at Exeter City but paid testament to their ‘dogged resilience’ after Callum Paterson’s last-gasp equaliser.

The Owls stretched their impressive unbeaten run to 13 matches and though table-topping Ipswich Town won, they lost no ground on Plymouth Argyle in second thanks to their goalless draw at Cambridge United.

Jake Caprice’s opened the scoring for Exeter with a goal that prompted questions over Dominic Iorfa and David Stockdale, who could perhaps have done better.

Owls Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

“It’s a long-range effort,” Moore said after the game. “I’ve looked back at it and I can only think Stockers has lost sight of it really because of the way it’s bounced in front of him and gone in the back of the net. It’s left us an uphill mountain to climb in that second half with the impetus of the crowd and they’ve then got something to hold onto.

“It was over to us to provide the impetus to get back into the game and as you’ve seen, we’ve tried to change several different shapes in that second half and that final shape we’ve finished with with Pato, Greggers and Mallik up top, it paid dividends in the end.”

Moore had indeed spun the changes and introduced all three forwards in a second half largely lacking any sort of attacking spark from the Owls.

The big concern will be over how Barry Bannan recovers in the coming days but for now, Moore offered credit to his countryman Paterson for a composed finish that rescued a point and a healthy dose of Owls relief.

“Huge credit to Pato,” Moore said. “I’ve watched it back and it’s a wonderful, composed finish, he’s in total control of it, he’s let the ball do the work and it started outside the goalkeeper and found its way in with the pace of the ball.

“I said to the boys that they are showing a dogged resilience and a real fighting attitude.

