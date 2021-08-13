On/off mystery explained as Sheffield Wednesday player departure is postponed

The young stopper had attracted interest from National League North outfit, Guiseley AFC, as they sought to bulk up their goalkeeping department, and it looked as though he was on the move when they announced a month-long loan deal for the 19-year-old earlier today.

There was some confusion, however, when that announcement was deleted – and it became apparent that a move may not be going through after all.

Now, following loan moves for Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town) and Ryan Galvin (Gloucester City), Wednesday’s manager, Darren Moore, has explained what happened, and also said that the move isn’t off the table completely.

Speaking to The Star about the matter, Moore explained, “We feel for Guiseley, and we’re working closely with them… Both clubs had agreed that our young goalkeeper, Luke Jackson, to go on loan.

“Unfortunately, and these things happen, in his final training session he outstretched for a ball and just landed a bit awkwardly.

“He’s sustained a minor injury, but we feel for Guiseley and we’re working closely with them. If we can get Luke some treatment and medical help over the next week or so then we’re happy for that loan to go through then.

Luke Jackson could still leave Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

“It’ll be a good experience for him.”

Jackson recently signed a new contract at Hillsborough, but is currently third in the pecking order behind Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Joe Wildsmith, while Cameron Dawson is out on loan with Exeter City.