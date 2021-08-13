Sheffield Wednesday confirm one loan exit, but there's confusion over Luke Jackson...

The Star reported interest in Galvin, 20, from Gloucester City earlier today, and now it has been confirmed that the young left back has completed a short-term loan to the club – with an option to extend.

They said on their official website, “Gloucester City are pleased to announce that Sheffield Wednesday left back Ryan Galvin has joined the club on loan, initially on a one month loan but with the option to extend.

“Ryan, 20, joined Sheffield Wednesday after being released by Wigan Athletic, and has made 2 first team appearances for the Owls. During his time at Wigan, Ryan spent time on loan at Northern Premier League side Stafford Rangers.”

Galvin joins the list of departed loanees after Cameron Dawson headed into League Two with Exeter City and Alex Hunt joined National League outfit, Grimsby Town, while others are expected to join them with Darren Moore seeking to get them playing senior football this season.

Meanwhile, there’s been some confusion regarding Luke Jackson’s immediate future at Hillsborough… The 19-year-old goalkeeper – who recently signed a new contract with the Owls – was announced by Guiseley AFC this afternoon as they confirmed that he’d joined them on a one-month loan, but they’ve since deleted the story and it appears he may not be heading there after all.

The Star will look into the situation to see what is happening with Jackson going forward, with the Owls boss no doubt keen to try and get him more match experience at a senior level as he continues his development – however he sits behind Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Joe Wildsmith in the current SWFC pecking order.

Luke Jackson was announced by Guiseley AFC on loan, but the story has since been deleted. (Pic Steve Ellis)

Wednesday have made 13 new signings over the summer, making competition for places a hard-fought situation at Hillsborough as Moore looks to put together a team capable of winning promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.