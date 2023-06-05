A former Sheffield Wednesday manager has been mentioned as an outset bet as future Leeds United manager as the Whites look to build a Championship promotion push.

The Sun have mentioned Carlos Carvalhal as a name included on Leeds’ longlist of potential new managers in what would be a shock move for the Portuguese.

The now 57-year-old took Wednesday to within 90 minutes of the Premier League as his Owls side fell short of the challenge of Hull City in the 2016 Championship play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took the Owls to a better position in the league the season after but saw his side tumble out of the relegation stakes thanks to a penalty defeat to eventual play-off champions Huddersfield Town.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: A general view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Carvalhal has since managed at Swansea City, Rio Ave, Braga, Al Wahda and now Celta Vigo since his near three-year stint at S6 but remains a popular figure within the club’s fanbase.

The left-field appointment would serve as something of a surprise to English football fans, with the likes of Carlos Corberan and Steven Gerrard set at the current standout favourites with the bookies.

It was confirmed that short-term contracted boss Sam Allardyce would not be continuing in his role as boss at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad