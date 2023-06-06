Blackpool appear keen to call a wrap on a mission to fill their vacant role of Sporting Director as they look to prepare for a League One promotion push – with a behind-the-scenes Sheffield Wednesday figure heavily touted as prime target.

Last month The Star was told ‘there was truth’ to reports in the national media that claimed Owls head of recruitment David Downes could leave the club for the head honcho role at Bloomfield Road – and has since heard that recruitment sources external to the club have been asked to direct correspondence to Darren Moore and other senior Owls figures.

Moore hopes any state of flux will not have a major impact on Wednesday’s transfer activity, having made clear all plans have long since been drawn up behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has, however, impressed the need to end any uncertainty over Downes’ future – one way or another – as soon as possible so the Owls do not ‘fall behind’ in a transfer market they have joined late after a whirlwind play-off campaign.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Neil Critchley, Manager of Blackpool applauds prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Hull City at Bloomfield Road on January 01, 2022 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Neil Critchley was announced as the new manager of newly-relegated Blackpool late last month. He expressed a confidence that matters behind the scenes would get sorted in due course. The Tangerines are also looking to appoint a new CEO after the departure of Ben Mansford in May.

“It's really important when you're joining a football club, you need to know who you can speak to and who is responsible for certain things,” Critchley said. “That will become clearer.

“That's been a lesson of mine in the last 12 months; when you've got clear alignment at a football club, with a vision of where you want to get to, how you're going to do it, and why you're trying to do it, and you've got the right people to execute that for you, it's very powerful. We're not quite there at the moment, but we'll get there, that's for certain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's always a joint effort. Last time I was here it wasn't just about me, and it won't just be about me this time either. It's a collaboration of good people coming together for the benefit of the football club.”

It remains to be seen how or whether Wednesday would look to replace Downes should a move to the west coast materialise.

Asked on Blackpool’s decision to employ a Sporting Director at Blackpool, Critchley said: “It's becoming more prevalent in clubs right across the spectrum, even at League Two level now.

“I think if somebody is in charge of the full structure and strategy of the football club, it helps keep it pushing in the right direction, then you include the right people around them to provide support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They can do certain aspects of the job that I can't. I have expertise in certain areas and people have far greater knowledge and expertise in different areas.

“If you can bring all that together, and you've got the right people doing it, that gives you the best chance of making the right decisions, which hopefully leads to success.

“I'm looking forward to working under the same circumstances again.”