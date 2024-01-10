‘Now’s the time’ – New Sheffield Wednesday signing knows the challenge ahead

James Beadle knows that he’s going to have a challenge on his hands at Sheffield Wednesday as he looks to try and make a claim for a starting spot.

The 19-year-old became Danny Röhl’s first January signing on Monday after he completed a loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion, and Tuesday saw him take to the fields at Middlewood Road in his first training session.

Sal Bibbo, who recently had to take time off after falling ill, was back to reunite with the youngster after they worked together during his time as goalkeeper coach with the Seagulls youth a couple of years ago.

Beadle is eager to get going as he seeks the next step in his career, but having watched Cameron Dawson’s performance at the weekend he says he knows it won’t be easy.

The stopper told the club’s official website, “I know Sal really well from our time at Brighton. Sal did a lot for me, he really improved me as a goalkeeper and it’s great to be working with him again here at Wednesday… I had a really good time at Oxford but I think now is the time to take the next step up. I believe in myself and my ability and I’m really looking forward to testing myself.

“There’s some really good goalkeepers here – obviously I saw what Cam did at the weekend – so it will be good competition with all of us which is an important part of the game.

“There’s a buzz about the place. I spoke to a few people before coming here and I was really impressed. The manager is really positive and looking at the recent form, it’s really picked up since he came in… It’s a massive football club and something I want to be part of.”

