Popular former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder spotted back at Hillsborough

It’s almost a decade since Giles Coke left Sheffield Wednesday, but he was spotted back at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old spent a half a decade with the Owls between 2010 and 2015, racking up over 100 appearances for the club, however most of his games took place in the 2010/11 and 2013/14 campaigns.

Coke spent last season as part of Paul Hurst’s backroom team at Grimsby Town, taking on a role as a youth development coach after he decided to hang up his boots at the end of the previous campaign, however he left that position in May and has been on the lookout for his next step ever since.

It remains to be seen what more will come from it, but the former Mansfield Town and Ipswich Town man was down on the touchline at S6 alongside U18s manager, Andy Sharp, as well as current Wednesday midfielder, Will Vaulks.

Vaulks has been present for both of the Owls’ last two games in the FA Youth Cup, and was active in talking to the youngsters on Tuesday evening as they succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Reading in the fourth round of the competition.