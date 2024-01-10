Sheffield Wednesday in talks over Newcastle United midfield loan

Sheffield Wednesday are working hard behind the scenes to finalise Danny Röhl’s squad for the second half of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owls have only brought in the one player so far after James Beadle joined on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, but they’re also trying to free up space – both in terms of numbers and the wage bill – in order to add further fresh faces.

John Buckley’s loan spell was cut short after his injury, Tyreeq Bakinson joined Charlton Athletic on loan, and there are plans for Devis Vasquez to head back to AC Milan – but the Owls boss is looking for more.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star understands that conversations have taken place regarding another loanee, Jeff Hendrick, regarding his time at Hillsborough, with Wednesday looking into the possibility of opening up another spot in their ranks in pursuit of their goal of staying in the Championship.

Hendrick is currently recovering from an injury that has kept him out of action for a few weeks, and Wednesday were keen to discuss whether a return to St. James’ Park could be possible. Early suggestions are that, as things stand, he’s more likely to remain at Hillsborough than not – though that could change.