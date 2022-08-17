Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner reveals which Sheffield Wednesday legend petrified him and cheers him up

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old, who grew up in High Green, is a lifelong Sheffield Wednesday supporter.

And amid the band’s eagerly-anticipated return to live performances in the coming months – they played their first gig in three years in Istanbul earlier this month – Turner has understandably been the toast of international media outlets.

Speaking to French outlet L’Equipe, he fell into a conversation not of musical influences or the desire to push artistic boundaries, but football.

DOVER, DE - JUNE 20: Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs onstage during day 2 of the Firefly Music Festival on June 20, 2014 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly Music Festival)

“You have to make a choice between the two clubs,” he said on the Steel City rivalry.

And there was one player in particular he idolised – an idol he shares with more than a few Wednesdayites and who will have been of particular interest to a French audience given his stint at Marseille – Chris Waddle.

“When I was a kid, I had a shirt with his number on it," Turned said. “I loved the ease with which he made differences with the ball. Even today, when I’m feeling a bit sad, I sometimes watch videos of his best moves to cheer me up…

“And then he was in the audience and came to see us in the dressing room. Facing him, I was as if petrified as I listened to him telling stories of his time at Wednesday. I didn’t know what to say to him…”