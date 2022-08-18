News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Key striker available again as Sheffield Wednesday travel to Bolton Wanderers

Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday will have another player to worry about this weekend as Dion Charles looks set to return.

By Joe Crann
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 6:00 am

Charles scored eight goals in 23 league games for Bolton Wanderers last season after making a mid-campaign move to the club from Accrington Stanley for a reported six-figure sum, and is seen as a key component of Ian Evatt’s side.

But the 26-year-old hasn’t featured since the opening day when he picked up an injury against Ipswich Town, though this weekend may well mark his return to action as Bolton start to get players back available.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Wednesday boss explains controversial George Byers substitution – and ...

Most Popular

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Evatt gave an injury update ahead of Wednesday’s trip to the University of Bolton Stadium, saying, “It’s important because we have so many games that we have to manage the workload. We’ve got players returning.

“Lloyd (Isgrove) and Josh Sheehan played in the B team today and came through fine, it’s great to see them back. Young George (Thomason) will be back against Aston Villa after suspension as well, and then Dion (Charles) is back for Saturday.

“Eoin Toal is back training tomorrow, so all of a sudden again it’s getting more difficult, but it’s the nature of the beast. I’m delighted with what we’ve got available.”

Bolton have one point more than Wednesday so far this season, but the Owls will be eager to leapfrog them by Saturday evening as they try and get back to winning ways after Tuesday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat against Peterborough United.

Bolton Wanderers' Dion Charles could return against Sheffield Wednesday.

MORE: The exact reasons why Bannan, Windass and Hunt were missing

Bolton WanderersDarren MooreIan Evatt