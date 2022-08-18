Key striker available again as Sheffield Wednesday travel to Bolton Wanderers

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles scored eight goals in 23 league games for Bolton Wanderers last season after making a mid-campaign move to the club from Accrington Stanley for a reported six-figure sum, and is seen as a key component of Ian Evatt’s side.

But the 26-year-old hasn’t featured since the opening day when he picked up an injury against Ipswich Town, though this weekend may well mark his return to action as Bolton start to get players back available.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Evatt gave an injury update ahead of Wednesday’s trip to the University of Bolton Stadium, saying, “It’s important because we have so many games that we have to manage the workload. We’ve got players returning.

“Lloyd (Isgrove) and Josh Sheehan played in the B team today and came through fine, it’s great to see them back. Young George (Thomason) will be back against Aston Villa after suspension as well, and then Dion (Charles) is back for Saturday.

“Eoin Toal is back training tomorrow, so all of a sudden again it’s getting more difficult, but it’s the nature of the beast. I’m delighted with what we’ve got available.”

Bolton have one point more than Wednesday so far this season, but the Owls will be eager to leapfrog them by Saturday evening as they try and get back to winning ways after Tuesday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat against Peterborough United.