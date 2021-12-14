Plenty has been said about Hunt’s future after The Star revealed that a number of clubs in the Premier League and Championship were monitoring his situation as he nears the final six months of his Owls deal, while Paul Hurst has always made it clear that they’d like to see him see out the current campaign with the Mariners.

The 21-year-old will see his current loan expire in January, and as things stand he’ll be heading back to Hillsborough in the new year after what has been a very successful loan spell down in the National League.

Hurst admits that the situation is out of their hands as they wait to see what happens with the talented midfielder, suggesting that there will be plenty of other clubs who would be keen to bring him on board – permanently or on loan – if given the chance.

Speaking to Grimsby Live, he explained, "I think we speak enough and get the sense of what that is. He's a Sheffield lad so that is pretty straightforward… Ultimately we're talking about someone else's player.

"We're always vulnerable, that's a word that fits in this sense. We are not in control of this situation.

"We can all want certain things to happen but if the parent club, even before the player, they own the player. You hope that can be resolved one way or the other. For Alex's sake more than anything.

“I'm sure there will be clubs that want to take Alex, whether that is on loan or permanently. Sheffield Wednesday will make their decision about what is best for their football club."

Hunt has played 17 games for Grimsby since completing a loan move to Lincolnshire earlier in the year, and quickly established himself as a key player in Hurst’s promotion-chasing outfit.