Hunt is currently on a half-season loan with the Mariners after Darren Moore decided to send him out in search of more regular game time, and he’s managed to achieve just that – becoming a key player in the heart of Paul Hurst’s midfield.

And The Star understands that a number of clubs are keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old on the back of his form in black and white, with teams being alerted to the fact that – as things stand – he’ll be available as a free agent at the end of the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ball still firmly remains in Wednesday’s court at present after Hunt admitted that he’d love nothing more than to make a name for himself in the colours of his boyhood club, and it’s thought that he’s keen to stick around should the opportunity arise.

But if a move were on the cards, it’s understood that clubs in the Premier League and Championship could see themselves as potential suitors, with Leicester and Everton keeping tabs on the midfielder – as well as Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and AFC Bournemouth.

Wednesday have lost plenty of young players in recent years after their respective contracts at Hillsborough expired, with Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide the latest to leave after joining Celtic in Scotland over the summer.

Hunt has got plenty of admirers at Middlewood Road having climbed through the ranks in S6, and Moore has a decision to make with regards to where his future lies.

Alex Hunt is being monitored by a handful of clubs as his Sheffield Wednesday contract draws closer to an end. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

As things stand Hunt will return to Hillsborough next month, however Grimsby’s manager has previously admitted that he’d like to extend his loan if possible.

Hunt has missed just one of the Mariners’ 17 games this season, picking up a number of assists in his 16 matches and becoming a firm favourite amongst the club’s fan base.