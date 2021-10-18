The Owls conceded two late goals on Saturday as they threw away a 2-0 lead against AFC Wimbledon and the chance to climb back into the League One Play-Off places, and says they’ll be doing more ‘classroom’ work as they try to fix it.

Speaking to The Star about the goals conceded by the Owls, and how to try and cut them out, Moore said, “It’s concentration… End of. They’re all concentration. All of the goals there’s nothing to them, it’s nothing intricate with the opposition playing against us, it’s purely concentration.

“We need to get them in, get them in doing some classroom stuff - we need to have discussions with them about what happens when the game wears on. It’s harsh lesson, and hopefully we learn from it.”

Sheffield Wednesday and late goals

No team in the league has conceded more goals in the final 10 minutes of games than Wednesday this season (5), and they’re the only side who are yet to score in the same time frame. So far they’ve dropped six points from winning positions, and lost a further point against Oxford United after conceding in the 93rd minute.

Those seven points would have put them top of the table, something that will no doubt be irksome for the Wednesday manager and his technical team, and while conceding late is not just a problem for the current squad, he says he refuses to accept it and insists that it’s a habit they have to kick.

Moore went on to say, “We have to break it. We have to stop it. I’m not having it. I just think it’s an excuse, I don’t want it - if it happened before then that’s gone now, so for us it’s about breaking that mentality now and creating a winning mentality.

“We need to be maintaining that focus and momentum, so I’m not having it as an excuse. If we can maintain that focus, we’ll win games.”