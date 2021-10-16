The Owls were 2-0 up and cruising with less than 30 minutes to play thanks to a brace from Lee Gregory, but then Nesta Guinness-Walker and Jack Rudoni scored for the Dons to level things up and prevent Wednesday from climbing up into the League One Play-Off places.

Moore, who will have been delighted with the performance for over an hour of the afternoon, looked crestfallen afterwards, and was critical of the concentration levels of his side towards the end of the tie at Plough Lane.

Speaking after the game, the Owls boss said, “We threw two points away, we should have won the game. End of. In terms of the performance I thought we started well, second half we started even quicker… For about an hour, 70 minutes, I was really pleased. But then for some reason we just let them back in the game.

“To go from 2-0 up, and missing three or four chances to go further in the lead… Both goals of theirs came from a lack of concentration. We’ve given them two goals today, and thrown away two points.

“We just needed to see it out. It was about people doing their jobs, and both goals just came from a lack of concentration. I was pleased with the energy, we looked stronger for longer, but we didn’t complete our task of winning the game. We should have, but we didn’t.”

He also went on to say, “Even at 2-1, you know that they’ve got to come at you, so in my head I was thinking that they’d leave pockets for us to exploit – which we did – and I thought it was a matter of ‘if’ not ‘when’, and then to give away a second goal is so disappointing. And it was so basic and mundane – so that’s disappointing. We’ve got to be better.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore was very unhappy with how the Owls three away two points at AFC Wimbledon.

The draw leaves Wednesday in seventh place in League One, and means they’re still awaiting their first back-to-back league wins on the road since 2019.