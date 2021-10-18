Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan was praised by AFC Wimbledon's Mark Robinson after the 2-2 draw this weekend.

AFC Wimbledon looked dead and buried when Lee Gregory doubled Wednesday’s lead from the spot, however two goals in the final 25 minutes secured a draw for the hosts at Plough Lane and stopped Darren Moore’s side from climbing into the Play-Off places.

Speaking to his club’s official website after the game, Robinson was full of praise for Bannan and his work ethic, saying, “If you look at Barry Bannan out there today. He’s 31 now, and he’s played in the Premier League, but he’s absolutely covering every blade of grass. He’s played at the top level and now he’s in League One, but he’s got absolutely the same mentality. It’s those positive reinforcement messages that we’ve got to get across to the lads.”

He also spoke of the difference in average age between the Owls and the Dons, adding that he though the visitors attacked with more ‘purpose’.

He went on to say, “Fightbacks are great because it shows that there is character there, but we’ve been talking about how we can further implement what we want to do, so that we are going one or two goals up and then we are talking about how we see games out, and we get back to winning games. The challenge point has changed for our lads now. I don’t think we are looked at as relegation fodder. That’s part of our learning. I think their average age was 27 or 28 and ours is 22 or 23. As long as the players keep coming in every day, listening and taking responsibility, we are only going to grow.

“I thought the difference between the two teams today was when they attacked. They just had more purpose behind what they did, and our attacks fizzled out a little bit.”