Live reaction from Darren Moore after Sheffield Wednesday beat Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday play host to Ipswich Town this afternoon at Hillsborough – and there could be some debuts on the way.
The Owls and Ipswich drew 1-1 last time out, with Dennis Adeniran open the scoring only for *that* incident with Bailey Peacock-Farrell that led to a late equaliser for the hosts.
Now, as both sides look to try and mount a promotion push in the second half of the season, they’ll see today’s game as a big encounter and a vital three points – if they can get them.
Darren Moore’s side have only lost once at home this season – back in October against Oxford United – while Ipswich have only won five games on the road this season, including their last match when they beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0.
We’ll be here throughout the day to bring you all the latest news from S6 – including team news, the goals, and anything else that happens before, during and after the encounter at Hillsborough.
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 17:31
We want to kick on, and keep the consistency now. We’ll approach Morecambe in that manner.
We look at the next game, and you can’t turn that focus off. They’re different to today’s opposition, and they have a good style of play. We’ll watch the game from earlier in the season and we take nothing for granted.
DM on Hutchinson
He’s huge for us... He fills in in defence, but he can also play in midfield. He’s a calming force for the rest of the boys, and he’s come back at a crucial time.
DM on the fans
The fans were excellent today, I was really pleased with how they got behind the team... I’ve told them that when they play like that and fight for the team, the fans will stay behind them.
DM on Wing
He was only out of the squad because we had the five loan players in - so we couldn’t put him in. With Greggers out, we needed Tyreece in there on the bench.
DM on Johnson
We’re hoping it’s just a kick that he got - he was able to put pressure on it on the pitch.
DM on Dean and Storey
They were dominant, they were in their natural position, and they read the threats nicely. It’s a platform to build on, and they’ll get the plaudits because it was a clean sheet, but it was a real team effort.
DM on transfers
There’s been enquiries for our players, and we’ll have a look and see what happens. We’ll see how those develop.
With incomings, we’ll see how things are with Lee.
DM on Morecambe
This is it now... For five weeks we play two games a week. We have to rotate and try and keep the energy. We’re back here on Tuesday.
They’re a lovely team, they play in the right way and have nice patterns.
DM on Lee Gregory
He’s got a foot injury that he picked up in the Oxford game. It’s not a good one. We’ll have to see how it is and assess it. It’s a bitter one to swallow.
DM on fitness
I don’t think there’s been any new injuries.