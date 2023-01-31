One of non-league’s most sought-after strikers is set for a switch to League One – but it won’t be to Sheffield Wednesday as things stand despite rumoured interest.

The Star understands Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga is as things stand heading to Peterborough United after the Cambridgeshire side stumped up the fee required to trigger a release clause.

The fee is understood to be somewhere in the region of £250,000.

Social media was sparked with rumours of interest from Wednesday after an approach to sign QPR youngster Sinclair Armstrong hit a snag, with the Rs pulling out of talks due to the hospitalisation of forward Lyndon Dykes.

Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga is Peterborough United-bound.

Any potential Owls pursuit of Tshimanga has yet to be substantiated, but with Peterborough on the lookout for replacements for former Owl Jack Marriott – who left the club to join Fleetwood Town for a reported £250,000 fee yesterday – it appears the 25-year-old is heading south with an outline deal believed to have been agreed yesterday.

Championship side Birmingham City were close to taking the DR Congo-born former MK Dons man to St Andrews last season

Though it is not a do-or-die priority, Wednesday are said to be on the cursory lookout for a forward that provides a different option for Darren Moore, who already has a stable of proven League One strikers at his disposal.

The promotion-chasing Owls are looking to be active on deadline day, with defensive reinforcements high on the agenda ahead of the window closure at 11pm this evening.

