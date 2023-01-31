News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Non-league striker set for Peterborough United switch after rumours of Sheffield Wednesday interest

One of non-league’s most sought-after strikers is set for a switch to League One – but it won’t be to Sheffield Wednesday as things stand despite rumoured interest.

By Alex Miller
1 hour ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:30am

The Star understands Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga is as things stand heading to Peterborough United after the Cambridgeshire side stumped up the fee required to trigger a release clause.

The fee is understood to be somewhere in the region of £250,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Social media was sparked with rumours of interest from Wednesday after an approach to sign QPR youngster Sinclair Armstrong hit a snag, with the Rs pulling out of talks due to the hospitalisation of forward Lyndon Dykes.

Most Popular
Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga is Peterborough United-bound.

Any potential Owls pursuit of Tshimanga has yet to be substantiated, but with Peterborough on the lookout for replacements for former Owl Jack Marriott – who left the club to join Fleetwood Town for a reported £250,000 fee yesterday – it appears the 25-year-old is heading south with an outline deal believed to have been agreed yesterday.

Championship side Birmingham City were close to taking the DR Congo-born former MK Dons man to St Andrews last season

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Though it is not a do-or-die priority, Wednesday are said to be on the cursory lookout for a forward that provides a different option for Darren Moore, who already has a stable of proven League One strikers at his disposal.

The promotion-chasing Owls are looking to be active on deadline day, with defensive reinforcements high on the agenda ahead of the window closure at 11pm this evening.

READ MORE:

Striker search, Celtic on speed dial and how many in: What Sheffield Wednesday fans should expect from deadline day

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday set to see off late interest in star man Josh Windass – similar tale with two more

Every January deadline day transfer Sheffield Wednesday have completed in the Dejphon Chansiri era

Peterborough UnitedLeague OneDarren MooreBirmingham City