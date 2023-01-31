One of non-league’s most sought-after strikers has sealed a switch to League One after widespread rumours of interest from Sheffield Wednesday.

The Star revealed earlier today that then-Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga was heading to Peterborough United after the Cambridgeshire side stumped up the fee required to trigger a release clause.

The fee is understood to be somewhere in the region of £250,000 and after confirmation of the deal by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony will be paid on ‘obligation to buy’ terms at the end of a loan until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social media was sparked with rumours of interest from Wednesday after an approach to sign QPR youngster Sinclair Armstrong hit a snag, with the Rs pulling out of talks due to the hospitalisation of forward Lyndon Dykes.

Kabongo Tshimanga (blue) in action for Chesterfield last season. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Any potential Owls pursuit of Tshimanga was left unsubstantiated.

Peterborough set about the signing of the 25-year-old as a replacement for former Owl Jack Marriott – who left the club to join Fleetwood Town for a reported £250,000 fee yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship side Birmingham City were close to taking the DR Congo-born former MK Dons man to St Andrews last season

Though it is not a do-or-die priority, Wednesday are said to be on the cursory lookout for a forward that provides a different option for Darren Moore, who already has a stable of proven League One strikers at his disposal.

The promotion-chasing Owls are looking to be active on deadline day, with defensive reinforcements high on the agenda ahead of the window closure at 11pm this evening.

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad