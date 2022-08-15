Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are very much open for business as we head towards the final fortnight of the window, having signed eight players to revamp a squad that has started the season well.

Moore has made no secret of Wednesday’s continued interest in adding to their squad, with attackers towards the top of his wishlist as he searches for more balance among his final third options.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore remains a busy man in the transfer market.

Last week it was confirmed that a left-sided defender and a third choice goalkeeper were also on the Wednesday shopping list and with chairman Dejphon Chansiri in the country, hard work is ongoing behind the scenes.

It is nearly four weeks since Tyreeq Bakinson became signing number eight and after growing optimism the club might be making headway on an attacking signing earlier this month, there is no sign of an imminent announcement on any transfer dealings – though things can change quickly in a transfer window.

Speaking on Friday and asked whether things had changed on the transfer front after he hinted at progress after their win at MK Dons earlier this month, Moore said there had been no cause for disappointment, merely that these things can take time.

“At the moment nothing has changed there, but it’s a process,” he told The Star. “Nothing has changed, but we’ve still got to go through that process to make it happen.

“What I’m saying is we’ve not stopped the work, we’ll still continue to do what we’re doing.

“As you can see, it’s just as well we did our work early because you can see how hard it is now. We are so pleased at how we’d done that work early.

“For me as a manager, to take that decision instead of going away to work, I was really pleased.

“The level and volume of competition is fierce. It’s a really fierce market. But we keep working.

“Hopefully we won’t have any disappointment. We’re still in there fighting. We understand where the market is at and we understand where the competition is at.”

Moore explained that he felt the volatility of the transfer window has been ramped up post-Covid as clubs across the EFL scramble for players in similar markets.

He said there were numerous examples of youngsters he felt would clearly be best served playing in League One heading to Championship clubs and revealed Wednesday sealed the signature of one of their summer pick-ups despite the player having received a more lucrative offer from the Championship arriving just minutes before the deal was signed.

It’s a bunfight Moore said can be enjoyable, but at this stage of proceedings he is looking forward to knuckling down to coaching.

“If I’m honest, I’m ready for the window to close now,” he said.

“It allows you to focus more on other areas of the club. This [the transfer window] now is very, very important.