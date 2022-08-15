Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Owls fans have a long while to wait yet before they see a Josh Windass operating somewhere towards his very best in blue and white, Darren Moore has warned.

The 28-year-old’s swinging cross was the moment of magic needed to open up a tight clash with Charlton Athletic on Saturday, allowing Tyreeq Bakinson to head the winner and send Hillsborough into pandemonium.

Sheffield Wednesday star man Josh Windass has already laid on a goal and two assists this season.

It adds to his opening day assist for Marvin Johnson’s goal and the penalty he won and scored to win the game at MK Dons.

Windass missed out on involvement in the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup in midweek as the club look to facilitate a return to full fitness after an injury nightmare last season saw him miss the vast majority of the campaign.

“It’ll be more like six weeks before we see the real Josh Windass,” Moore said. “Even though he’s contributing now, I’m talking about getting him to being the real Josh Windass.

“He was out for more or less an entire season and that takes time. But the more games he’s getting, the more his body’s getting used to the demands of the games.

“Last week you saw him win the penalty and score it, this week he set up the goal. He’s contributing, that’s great for Josh and I’m really pleased for him.”

Moore went on to pay testament to Windass’ versatility in being able to play in a number of positions across the front line.

Much of his contribution so far this season has been as one of two strikers, though it was as the most advanced of a three-man midfield that he laid on the assist for Bakinson’s first Wednesday goal.

“Josh in the ‘ten’ brought that little bit more and the subs gave us impetus but they all dug in,” Moore continued.

“Josh is starting to get fitter, you’re starting to see signs of that every game that goes by.

“All Josh needs is games and once he starts getting those games, Josh will play.