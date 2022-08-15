Sheffield Wednesday mull over loan offers - confirm that one has been rejected

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday have only one player out on loan at this point in time after Ciaran Brennan made the switch to Swindon Town, but Darren Moore has suggested that a couple of the club’s other youngsters could follow him out of the door on a temporary basis before the transfer window comes to an end at the end of the month.

Though Moore wouldn’t name any names when it came to offers that have come in at Hillsborough, he did admit that they were there… And in the past it has been mentioned that both Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin could benefit from another spell out on loan if the correct move came up for them.

When asked about the possibility of some of the younger players heading out on loan, Moore told The Star, “Yeah, there’s been a couple of enquiries this week again… We’ll only look at them if they’re the right ones, but there has been a couple of enquiries for the youngsters, yeah.

“We think that, as it nears the end of the window, more interest will gather. If it’s right then we’ll look at it.

“One has been rejected, and two are currently being looked upon. We’re looking at them as possibilities.”

Wednesday are back in action on Tuesday night as they go up against Peterborough United in their second away game of the season, and they’ll be eager to make it back-to-back wins on the road if possible.