Moore’s side head into the clash sitting second in League One. The Wednesday boss admits that despite their standing in the table, they have yet to hit their stride and having already navigated Portsmouth, MK Dons and Charlton Athletic, suggested they'll face their toughest match yet when they make the trip to Cambridgeshire.

“It will be an excellent test for us,” Moore said.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore will come up against his replacement at Doncaster Rovers, Grant McCann, this week.

“They have got the players and experience at this level. They are a team that has come down from the Championship so they are a team that are expected to be up there and rightly so.

“It will be a real tough game. There are never any easy games in League One and certainly away at Peterborough on Tuesday will be a real tough, tough game.”

Peterborough have won two and lost once in their opening three matches of the season and have a manager in Grant McCann that knows all about promotion from the third tier.

“You only have to look at Peterborough's squad and they have still got players in the building [from last season],” Moore said. “Although the outside media world is not shouting much about them, they have got a really good team. A Championship team, on paper.

“Whether the media is letting them slip underneath the covers, then that is down to you but we know what a good team they are. It will be a really good test for us.

“At least we go into the game on the back of two wins and a draw in the league. We know we are going to have to be better when we go there. We know in and out of possession we are going to have to be really good and be a lot better.

“As the weeks go by, we strive to get better and better as the tests come each and every week.