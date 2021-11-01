McGeady, who is now 35, has already directly contributed to six goals for the Black Cats so far this season, but his red card in the 5-1 drubbing against Rotherham United over the weekend means that he’s suspended for Tuesday night’s game.

The left winger played 13 game for the Owls during a loan spell back in 2016, but struggled to make a real impact under Carlos Carvalhal as he managed just one goal contribution during his stay in Sheffield.

But while his spell for Wednesday wasn’t successful, McGeady has become a real threat in League One, scoring 21 goals and getting 27 assists at this level since the start of the 2018/19 season – and his absence gives Darren Moore one less thing to think about.

Sunderland’s winger was shown a second yellow for a reckless challenge in the second half of the defeat to Rotherham, meaning that Lee Johnson will once again have to reshuffle his pack on Tuesday night.

Where can I watch Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland? Is there a stream?

Wednesday’s game against Sunderland will be available live on iFollow on Tuesday night, with match passes available for £10 on the official Owls website.

The game is set to kick off a 7.45pm on Tuesday night as the Owls look to try and close the gap on sixth-placed Oxford United who currently occupy the final Play-Off spot in League One.