The Owls defender got his first goal in Wednesday colours on Saturday afternoon as he helped Darren Moore’s side come from behind against Cheltenham Town, but ultimately it was another frustrating afternoon as they ended up throwing away a 2-1 lead to draw 2-2.

For Dunkley though, who admitted that he’d rather have kept a clean sheet and won than score in a draw, it was a solid showing at the Jonny-Rocks – and meant that he was named in both the English Football League and League One Team of the Week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to WhoScored, the company whose stats pick the best XIs of the week, the defender was the top performing player in the game with a rating of 8.2, a rating that was no doubt helped by the fact that he got their equalising goal in the second half.

But on top of that, Dunkley made more clearances (4) than any other Wednesday player, blocked more shots (3) and won more aerials (7) than anybody else on the field, and also wasn’t bettered by anyone when it came to interceptions (3). He didn’t make a single foul either.

The 29-year-old has been in and out of the Wednesday XI under Moore this season, but his performance – and recognition after the fact – have certainly seen him stake a claim for a starting berth tomorrow night when Sunderland come to town.