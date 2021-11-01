The experienced Robins defender ended up scoring at both ends on Saturday against his old man’s former club, making up for his own goal with an equaliser in stoppage time in front of the home supporters.

But Blair’s ties with Wednesday don’t stop there – given the fact that his older brother, Ross, was born in Sheffield a few years before Matty and grew up as a Wednesdayite.

Tragically though, Ross, a fanatical fan of the Owls by all accounts, died at the age of 32 back in 2017 after a battle with brain cancer, and Cheltenham’s Alfie May says he’d be looking down smiling this weekend.

May, who was a teammate of Blair’s in 2017 at Doncaster Rovers, said afterwards, "It's an emotional day for Matty… I was there with him at Doncaster and I know this meant so much. It was massive for him and his family and when I celebrated with him, he was in tears.

"It's a good day for him scoring, and he can be proud. His brother is looking down on him smiling."

The game ended with the two team sharing the spoils at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, with a 2-2 draw seeing Darren Moore’s side move up to eighth in the League One table as they prepare to play host to Sunderland next week in arguably the biggest game of their season so far.