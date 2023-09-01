Sheffield Wednesday will have to have all of their paperwork finalised by 11pm if they’re to wrap up their transfer dealings.

The Owls are yet to announce any new players on deadline day as things stand, however they are working hard behind the scenes to try and get some deals done before the window slams shut in a few hours’ time.

Newcastle United midfielder, Jeff Hendrick, is the closest move to being finalised at this point in time as the Owls look to finalise a loan move from St. James Park, however it’s thought that there are plenty of other talks going on in the background as well.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Premier League they have ‘deal sheets’ which allow clubs to ‘confirm that a deal has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation’, and effectively give them a couple of extra hours to finalise everything before a deal falls through.

They don’t, however, exist in the English Football League, which means that any deals have to be done and dusted by the time 11pm rolls around. There is a streamlining process, though, which gives them 15 extra minutes to fill out the final form – it’s called a ‘quick application’.

What is a quick application?

From the EFL, “If a club is in a ‘Full Application’ at 22:30:00, they will receive a warning that states the system will open a ‘Quick Application’ at 22:45:00, where only certain fields need to be completed.

“In those last 15 minutes of the Transfer Window, EFL systems allow Clubs to submit the necessary registration form without completing the full application process. Where they do this, the Clubs then have a further 15 minutes to then complete the full application process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This avoids Clubs missing the deadline in circumstances where they have agreed and signed all necessary documents with another Club and the player before 11pm, but still need time to complete the full application.”